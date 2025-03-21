Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 225.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bristow Group worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTOL opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $833,002 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

