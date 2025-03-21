Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. State Street Corp raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.