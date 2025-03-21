Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,722 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,525,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 155,834 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMM stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YMM shares. HSBC started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

