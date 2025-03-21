Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.