Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 146,475 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 146,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 717,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 118,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 375,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orion Group Stock Down 1.7 %
ORN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $230.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
