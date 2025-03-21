Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

GEV stock opened at $336.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.52.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

