Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 49,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

