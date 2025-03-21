Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IES alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IES by 56.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $10,426,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IES by 159.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 30.8% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $608,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $320.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IESC

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.