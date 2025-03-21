Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of ARQ worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ARQ by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 64,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARQ by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ARQ by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ARQ opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.47. Arq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

