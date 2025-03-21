Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Greif were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Greif by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.14 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,553.64. This trade represents a 0.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 748 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,037.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,613.09. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,175 shares of company stock worth $374,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

