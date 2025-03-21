Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $88,518.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $76,450.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 779,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,755,613.73. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,442 shares of company stock worth $4,611,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $27.59 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

