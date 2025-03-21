Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 63,100 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 384.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Priority Technology worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Priority Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Vito Priore sold 3,454,575 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $25,702,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,314,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,539,359.20. This trade represents a 39.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 105,833 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $787,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,919,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,360,975.84. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,293,027 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,204. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

