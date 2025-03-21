Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

