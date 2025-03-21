Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 694,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $817.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

