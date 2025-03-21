Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,359 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Village Super Market worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

