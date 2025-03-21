Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 177,652 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

