Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,927 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 824,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 307,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE DOUG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

