Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,540 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of BJ opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

