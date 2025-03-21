Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,739 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 94.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 75,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 385.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 88,592 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83. The firm has a market cap of $688.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

