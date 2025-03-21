Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,146 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 293,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 185,344 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 250,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.52%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

