Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,425 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.5 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.