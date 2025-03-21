Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4,539.90 and traded as high as C$4,692.24. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,654.98, with a volume of 47,634 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5,283.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
