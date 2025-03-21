Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4,539.90 and traded as high as C$4,692.24. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,654.98, with a volume of 47,634 shares trading hands.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5,283.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4,737.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4,539.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.