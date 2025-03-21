Cormark Comments on K92 Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of KNT opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

