Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 8,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.05.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

