Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Curis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Curis

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Curis by 1,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 520,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 495,540 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

