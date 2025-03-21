Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $561,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,534.54. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,621.72. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

