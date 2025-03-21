Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 110,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 53,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

