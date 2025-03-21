Desjardins Has Negative Outlook for Transat A.T. Q2 Earnings

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRZ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.71.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$60.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.