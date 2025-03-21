DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1,030.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,738,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,598,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,915,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 306,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

