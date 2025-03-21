Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $29,453,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 472,565 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 254.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 534,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 383,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Doximity stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

