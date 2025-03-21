Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $217.10 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $205.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

