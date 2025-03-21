Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE ECVT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

