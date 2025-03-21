Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

