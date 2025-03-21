Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattr Q4 Earnings

Get Mattr alerts:

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Kevin Nugent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.71 per share, with a total value of C$25,410.00.

