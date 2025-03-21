Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SAIC Q1 Earnings

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, March 17th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Stock Down 6.0 %

SAIC stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.67.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

