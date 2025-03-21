Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 19,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 162,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Eshallgo Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Eshallgo Company Profile

Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems.

