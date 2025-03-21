Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Essent Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 750,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Essent Group stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

