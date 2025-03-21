Essential Planning LLC. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,832.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,457 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.