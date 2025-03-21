Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 276,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

