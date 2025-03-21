Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after buying an additional 3,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,820,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $44.93 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.