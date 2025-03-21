EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

