EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 732 Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

