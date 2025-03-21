EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,577,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 876,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 70,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.