EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOTZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

