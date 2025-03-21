EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.