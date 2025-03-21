EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KD stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.