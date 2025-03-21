EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of KD stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.