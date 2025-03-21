EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,454.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,263,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.84. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

