EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

