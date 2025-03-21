EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $2,177,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Stock Down 1.9 %

Yum China stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.