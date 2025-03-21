EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 279.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kemper by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

KMPR opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

